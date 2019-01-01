Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars to target at least a point from Senegal- Sebastien Migne

Migne will lead the Kenyan team to face Senegal in what is seen as a do or die clash for both teams

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has vowed to get at least a point from .

and the West Africa nation will clash on Monday night in the last of Group C match and both teams would need a victory to assure themselves of an automatic place in the round of 16.

Kenya won 3-2 in their last match over when the Lions of Teranga lost 1-0 to .

"Senegal is a physical team and has many top players like Sadio Mane. But we are determined to get at least a point from them. We will accomplish that with team spirit," Migne told reporters.

Migne also admitted that he is aware of how desperate Senegal would be for a win as the two nations meet in what would be their fourth clash in an (Afcon) tournament.

"I would have wanted to face Senegal when they were already assured of a place in the knockouts. I will talk to them [Harambee Stars players] and tell them that we need to remain strong. After all, no one had imagined we could be at this stage of the tournament," the French coach added.

Algeria, who have already qualified will meet Tanzania in the other match of the group.