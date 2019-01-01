Afcon 2019: Ghana could have lost against Benin - Jonathan Mensah

The Black Stars centre-back is excited to see the Ayew siblings in good form at the biennial continental championship

defender Jonathan Mensah is delighted to see Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan up and running at the (Afcon) in .

The siblings were the Black Stars' heroes in the Group F opener at the Ismailia Stadium as they netted to ensure Ghana came from behind to end the first-half 2-1 up.

Mickael Pote, who registered Benin's opener in under two minutes, however, struck again in the 63rd minute to force a 2-2 draw.

"We could have lost the game so a point isn't bad for the team," Mensah told Goal after the game.

"It's good [to see the Ayew brothers enjoying a strong start to the tournament]. It's always good getting some goals in.

"We conceded two goals, we'll go back and work on the team.

"We got two goals but some of the decisions from the referee didn't go our way."

Four-time champions, Ghana who are making their 22nd appearance at the continental showpiece, next play Cup holders on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lions beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on Tuesday.

"It's a game, which we will go back to the drawing board and work on Cameroon now," Mensah said.

"We're going to prepare for them. We're going to watch films and work on our game plan as well."

Cameroon and Ghana last met at Afcon 2017 in Gabon where the former ran out 2-0 victors in the semi-finals.