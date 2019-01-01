Afcon 2019: Ghana coach Appiah considering Gyan for Guinea-Bissau showdown

The Black Stars' boss looks ahead to Tuesday's encounter with Djurtus at the continental showpiece

coach James Kwesi Appiah has revealed little will change in his starting XI for Tuesday's group decider against Guinea-Bissau at the in , amid calls for more opportunities for the likes of strikers Asamoah Gyan and Kwabena Owusu.

Currently third in Group F, the Black Stars have a must-win game on their hands as anything but three points could send them to an early exit.

In Saturday's barren draw with , Kayserispor ace Gyan and frontman Owusu added more firepower to Ghana's attack after coming on as late substitutes, the latter grazing the crossbar with a shot.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a lot of changes," Appiah said at his pre-game press conference on Monday.

"No one has believed in Gyan more than [I have].

“We’ve been having training sessions. Every coach assesses how training goes and chooses players for a particular game.

“It depends on how he [Gyan] performs at training, then I will decided whether he plays or not."

Owusu's shot, Ghana's closest to registering a goal against the Indomitable Lions, has left a lot of debate in its wake back home.

While some commend the youngster's "instant impact", others have criticised him for "selfishness", as he chose to go solo on a counter-attack leading to the shot, when he could have picked out the better-placed Jordan Ayew three minutes to full-time.

“Kwabena Owusu did well when he came on and players like him are the future," Appiah said.

"We are looking at giving each and everyone the opportunity when the time arises."

Article continues below

Ghana, who played out a 2-2 draw with Benin in their opening game, will be without the suspended Kasim Adams for Tuesday's match.

There are also fitness concers over wingers Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew and Thomas Agyepong, as well as centre-back Jonathan Mensah.

John Boye, however, returns from suspension.

