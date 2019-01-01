Afcon 2019 finals draw: South Africa in 'group of death', Nigeria and Ghana get comfortable draws

There will be 24 teams in this year's edition of the Afcon tournament, and several African football powerhouses would be pleased with the draw

The draw for the 2019 (Afcon) finals was officially conducted on Friday night with some exciting matches to look forward to.

The historic 24-team tournament will take place in between June and July 2019.

As the host nation, was always going to be in Group A, but they have been drawn against tough opponents, including DR Congo, Zimbabwe and .

Uganda qualified for their first Afcon tournament in almost four decades two years ago, and they are back in the thick of things to try and improve their previous record at the finals.

was handed a fairly comfortable draw with Burundi and Madagascar completing Group B alongside Guinea.

Burundi and Madagascar will be making their debuts at the Afcon finals, and given their inexperience on the continental stage, the Super Eagles would fancy their chances of making it past the group stages.

In Group C, and are strong favourites to progress as they were drawn against and .

However, neither of the two countries can be taken for granted simply because of their exploits during their respective qualifying campaigns.

The group of death is certainly where Bafana Bafana find themselves. Stuart Baxter's men are in the same group with former Afcon winners and Cote d'Ivoire. Namibia, who were in the same group with over 21 years ago, complete Group D.

In Group E, Angola and Mauritania would consider themselves unfortunate to be drawn in the same group as Mali and , but the pair cannot be taken lightly despite their positions in the latest Fifa rankings.

Lastly, Group F comprises of Guinea Bissau, Benin, and .

Both Ghana and Cameroon are regarded as the powerhouses of African football given their pedigree in the Afcon tournament, and the majority of fans expect them to battle for the No.1 spot in Group F.

Here is the full draw for Afcon 2019 finals:

Group A: Egypt, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Uganda

Group B: Burundi, Madagascar, Guinea, Nigeria

Group C: Tanzania, Algeria, Kenya, Senegal

Article continues below

Group D: South Africa, Namibia, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco

Group E: Angola, Mauritania, Mali, Tunisia

Group F: Guinea Bissau, Benin, Ghana, Cameroon