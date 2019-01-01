Afcon 2019: Cameroon will go in very hard against Ghana - Seedorf

The Indomitable Lions' boss looks ahead to Saturday's tie against the Black Stars at the biennial continental championship

coach Clarence Seedorf has stated his team is not going to hold back when they take on a wounded at the (Afcon) in on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lions, who beat the Black Stars 2-0 in their last meeting at the continental gathering in 2017, are seeking to make it two wins at the tournament following a 2-0 triumph over Guinea-Bissau in their group opener on Tuesday.

Ghana have set their sights on picking up all three points following a disappointing 2-2 draw with minnows Benin.

"The rivalry between Ghana and Cameroon will be forever but we will take each game as it comes and we will go in very hard," Seedorf said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We will play for victory but obviously the tactics and pressure is on them [Ghana] because they drew their first game and we won our first game.

"We know that Ghana will have to come forward, attack and push their full-backs forward.

"They have a lot of great individual quality as well and we need to limit that. We have to play as a team, be compact."

The availability of Ghana captain Andre Ayew for Saturday's fixture has been a major topic of discussion after he picked up an injury in the tournament opener.

He scored against Benin and the goal has placed him as the Black Stars' all-time top scorer at Afcon with nine goals.

"I really don't know what is going with the Ghana team whether Andre Ayew will play or not," said Seedorf.

"His fitness is not our problem but he is a very good player.

"If he is not going to play, Ghana has a great team and other players will be there."

Unbeaten against Ghana in Afcon, five-time champions and Cup holders Cameroon have won their last two games against four-time champions Black Stars.