Afcon 2019: Baxter rings changes for Bafana Bafana against Namibia

South Africa go in search of their first win of Afcon 2019 when they take on Namibia at Al-Salam Stadium

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has made several changes to his starting XI from the side which lost to in their 2019 (Afcon) opener.

take on Namibia on Friday night, and after immense criticism was levelled at the mentor for his side's pragmatic style of football, Baxter has opted to bring in a host of new faces into the line-up in order to register their very first win in Group D.

Baxter was also forced into one change as Dean Furman recently picked up a knee injury and was a doubt for the game.

Subsequently, Hlompho Kekana has been roped in as the SuperSport United midfielder misses out. Kekana will partner former Sundowns teammate Bongani Zungu, who has come in for Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Meanwhile, Baxter and his technical team have also introduced Sibusiso Vilakazi, who earns his first start of the competition. The 29-year-old came on as a substitute against the Ivorians.

His introduction has meant that Sundowns attacker Lebohang Maboe has been moved to the bench after starting his side's last game. Interestingly, 'Vila' has also been chosen ahead of Thulani Serero, who is yet to feature, and Baxter has continued to show faith in Lebo Mothiba and Percy Tau despite a rather tame showing in the first match.

Perhaps the most surprising change has been that of Ronwen Williams. The shot-stopper was a surprise inclusion in the first game but put on a stellar showing.

However, Baxter has preferred Darren Keet this time around as he returns to the starting XI.

STARTING XI: Darren Keet, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Hlompho Kekana, Percy Tau, Themba Zwane, Lebo Mothiba, Bongani Zungu, Sibusiso Vilakazi