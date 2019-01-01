Afcon 2019: Algeria will do everything to qualify for final - Aissa Mandi

The Desert Foxes will square up with the Super Eagles for a chance to play in their third final of the continental tournament

defender Aissa Mandi believes his side will 'give everything' to ensure their qualification for the final of the 2019 .

The Desert Foxes will slug it out with in the semi-final of the biennial tournament at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday in what will be the ninth time these two teams have met in the history of the competition, with a perfectly balanced record of three wins for each side and two draws.

The defender admitted both sides have changed since their last match in a World Cup qualifier in 2017 but has assured fans his side will be prepared to give their all ahead of the match.

"We will give everything to qualify for the final of this Africa Cup of Nations, we will prepare for the game,” Mandi told the media.

"We know the Nigerian team, we are not the same as before and they too have made some changes.”

Youcef Atal who has been an inspiration to the Desert Foxes since the beginning of the tournament will play no further part in the competition after suffering a fractured collarbone.

"Youcef is a nice player who always has a smile, his absence is a loss for us and we will try to win the match for him," Mandi said.

Algerian government have chartered military planes to transport supporters for their semi-final clash with the Super Eagles.

"I will not be surprised by [the fans] presence in the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations, it's nice to have them at our side,” Mandi added.

Mandi has featured in all but one of the Desert Foxes’ games in the tournament, missing only their 3-0 thrashing of in the group stage.

Algeria, one-time African champions, will be playing in their first semi-final since 2010 against three-time champions, Nigeria in Cairo.