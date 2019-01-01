Afcon 2019: Africa's richest men Dangote and Otedola make financial pledge to Super Eagles ahead of Algeria clash
Africa's billionaires Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola have promised to give the Super Eagles $50,000 and $25,000 respectively for each goals scored in their semi-final game against Algeria.
Nigeria are scheduled to battle the North Africans for a place in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium.
They overcame South Africa 2-1 in the quarter-final on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong.
Ahead of Sunday's showdown, Dangote and Otedola motivated the Super Eagles with their financial contribution.
President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick confirmed the kind gesture from the business moguls at the team's base in Cairo on Thursday.
Africa’s richest businessman, @AlikoDangote promises the @NGSuperEagles $50k for every goal they score in the #AFCON2019 semi-final. @realFemiOtedola will pay $25k per goal. Hear @thenff President @PinnickAmaju, speaking at @MeridienCairo on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/hc0W2rv4P5— Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) July 11, 2019