Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Senegal reaching the semi-finals
Senegal beat Benin 1-0 at 30 June Stadium on Wednesday evening, booking a place in the semi-final against the winner from Tunisia and Madagascar.
Benin had upset one of the tournament favourites, Morocco, on penalties in the Round of 16 but African supporters expected Senegal to get the job done.
Sadio Mane had two goals ruled out by VAR, used for the first time in Afcon, and in the 69th minute, Mane assisted Idrissa Gueye for the only goal of the game.
The goal was made in Merseyside by Liverpool and Everton's star players.
Here's how fans reacted to Senegal's progress around Africa.
Senegal have reached the semi-final stage for the first time since 2006 - when #AFCON was hosted by Egypt as well. 😉#TotalAFCON2019 #TerangaLions pic.twitter.com/Szen0Wjnf1— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
Come on boys! #BafanaBafana #AFCON2019 @Hollywoodbets #sabcnews
Idrissa Gueye with the second half winning goal that puts Senegal into the semifinals for the first time since 2006.
The Squirrels from Benin had a good tournament they can hold their head high. 🐿 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zWe9F7L8L2
Senegal’s flag only one thing I wanna see right now 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳— Bro Code 🇸🇳 (@Seyni_d) July 10, 2019
What a nice picture, Senegal's Sadio Mane ties the shoelaces of one of the player escort boys 🙏🏾 at the #AFCON2019#SENBEN— Idah Waringa (@IdahWaringa) July 10, 2019
📸 @WeamOfficial pic.twitter.com/2lgoQ6RleV
Congraye Senegal.... Next is Super Eagles Insha Allah 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NIk922mT1e— Jubril Akhigbe (@JibrilAkhigbe2) July 10, 2019
Senegal are now in the AFCON Semi finals. To face the winner of the Tunisia vs Madagascar game on Sunday. Real Contenders now. #TotalAFCON2019— Adeboyz😎 (@AdeboyzSport) July 10, 2019
Senegal have progressed to the Semis thanks to a great goal from Everton's Idrissa Gueye Gana. It was created by a great link up with Mane. Talk of Liverpool and Everton linking up 😀 #SENBEN pic.twitter.com/dINz3L2547— 3neel (@3Neelkenya) July 10, 2019
And just like that Idrissa Gueya sends his team and country to the semi finals, read the game very well and made use of Mane's assist. A deserved victory for Senegal though Benin wasted important chances, all the best in the next level #SENBEN #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VzDcHyb1sY— AFCON 2019🇰🇪 (@punditlanguage) July 10, 2019
That was how Benin's voodoo failed them against Senegal.— 'kovich (@madukovich) July 10, 2019
Avant match Sénégal vs Bénin😦😨 #SENBEN #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/u3ukI5LgyJ— Rakim V (@rakim_v) July 10, 2019
Bénin wakhone naleu Bouniou tédié Barriere yii beu Sitor Sifflé nga khamnii do Fikideureum😭😭 #Senegal🇸🇳🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KBBUlODIfi— Abdoul Khadim❤️ (@yalidiagne1) July 10, 2019
If Senegal wins the cup you guys should buy me a ticket! ☺️🇸🇳— __Ndura👑✨ (@Aishamatarr) July 10, 2019
As expected #Senegal won! All they needed was 1 goal!— Dr. Khaled Ouanes, Ph.D. (@khaled_ouanes) July 10, 2019
Idrissa Gana Gueye was the scorer & the #MOTM IMO.
Congrats to the #TerangaLions who are officially the 1st team to go to the semis. Hopefully #Tunisia will qualify & meet them for a place in the final.#SENBEN #TotalAFCON2019
I strongly back Senegal to win the AFCON because they have a core of players that have played through both an AFCON and a World Cup campaign and in that time the philosophy of coach Aliou Cisse has visibly taken root and is flourishing.......and they have Mane.#JoyAFCON— Wepea A. Buntugu (@Wepea_Buntugu) July 10, 2019
All it took was 2 world class players(Sadio Mane & I. Gana Gueye) to play their hearts out and propel the Senegal team through to the Semifinals of the #AFCON19 whereas team Ghana had a number of self-proclaimed local champions. #DropThatCoach #CitiCBS— Jahman (@Kwabs_J) July 10, 2019
Sadio MANÉ ballon d'or France Football par force 🇸🇳🇸🇳— Ndiap Coura (@NSeck) July 10, 2019
Knockout phase Sadio Mane pic.twitter.com/q6hOsEKu1h— AR🤙 (@Arv_2110) July 10, 2019
