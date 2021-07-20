AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Here is how the official logo of the tournament looks like

AFC have launched the official logo of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022...

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) launched the official logo of the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 which be held in India in January and February 2022.

Along with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Asian Cup, the parent body launched the logo of the tournament on Tuesday.

What is the significance of the logo?

The logo has been adapted from the original logomark featuring the tournament’s distinctive trophy as the centrepiece, which was introduced in the last edition in Jordan, 2018.



The concept of the ‘swirl’ surrounding the trophy is inspired by the national flags and colours of playing kits in Asia and the iconic stadiums in which the AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be played. It also celebrates the cultural diversity and the support and enthusiasm of fans for their national teams.



The premium finishing pays tribute to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which delivers the highest level of women’s football in the continent while providing an unrivalled stage as the qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Local elements of the host member association (India) have been infused into the logo. The maroon colour in the logo takes inspiration from the Warli artworks, a tribal art form from the Northern Sahyadri Ranges in India and in the host state of Maharashtra, where the hue of red and maroon often forms the base of the paintings.



The silver in the logo is a testimony to the importance of silver jewellery in Indian households and the beauty and elegance of the precious metal.

When is the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 and how many teams will take part?

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 will be held in India from January 20 to February 6, 2022. The matches will be played in two hosts cities Mumbai (Mumbai Football Arena) and Pune (Balewadi Stadium).

The number of teams from this edition has been increased from eight to 12. India being the host nation have automatically qualified along with Japan, Australia and China who finished first, second and third respectively in the 2018 edition of the competition.