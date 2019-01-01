AFC Leopards season defined by Gor Mahia and Tusker FC clashes - Mbungo

The coach made the assertions after leading Ingwe to a goalless draw against the Soldiers on Sunday

How successful AFC ' season is will be determined by how they perform against bigger teams in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), coach Casa Mbungo has said.

Leopards have only lost one match so far and are sitting third on the KPL log, but Mbungo admits the season will only take shape after their clashes against tougher opponents.

After drawing 0-0 against on Sunday, Leopards will be up against their arch-rivals on November 10, who also have 15 points but have played fewer matches.

“Having good players is not enough sometimes as many other contributing will determine whether one will have a good season or not,” Mbungo told Goal.

“There must be a good organisation and management which are also very paramount. Players' welfare should also be taken into consideration because if the players are taken care of, they help the team achieve long-term targets in the process with ease.”

Ingwe will face K'Ogalo having last won against the reigning KPL champions in 2016, and next Sunday's result is expected to show how far they are from competing for the title.

“We have to make sure we are scoring and winning against good teams like and Gor Mahia, teams which have been champions on numerous occasions. This is the only way we can have a successful season,” explained the Rwandan tactician.

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso has said the Soldiers must ensure they improve after every game.

“We have played many matches and we have to make sure we play even better in every match because in KPL there will never be an easy game,” Nyangweso told Goal.

He also explained the effect Enosh Ochieng's injury-related absence may have on the team. The forward did not play in the goalless draw against AFC Leopards.

“We will surely miss him [Ochieng] and I know we have players who can fill the void. But I am also pretty sure we will miss him for what we could have got if he is fit,” he concluded.