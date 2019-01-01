AFC Cup 2019: Sachin Badadhe - The pressure is on Chennaiyin, not Minerva Punjab

The Minerva Punjab boss is confident of a positive performance from his team in the crucial AFC Cup tie ...

boss Sachin Badadhe is confident of a positive show from his team ahead of a crucial AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Cup tie against .

The 2017-18 champions have drawn all four of their group stage games so far and now find themselves in desperate need of a win.

Group leaders Chennaiyin are three points ahead of Punjab but a defeat for John Gregory's men at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium could shake things up in the group.

Badadhe is confident that Punjab are well prepared to handle the 2017-18 (ISL) champions. He also made a bold claim suggesting that the visitors are under pressure and not Punjab.

“We have prepared well and are focusing on this match because everything is decided by this match. It will be a good, competitive match for both teams," he said.

“Every game is a difficult game. We are not under pressure, Chennaiyin are under pressure because they need to win this. We have played four and drawn four, yet it all depends on us.,” Badadhe added.

The Punjab gaffer believes his team has learnt from their mistakes at the back and are now in a better position to handle adversity.

“There was a bit of lack of concentration when we conceded the goals. That’s a part we have worked a lot now. Hopefully the errors don’t happen now and we can win the game," he stated.

“If you compare both the teams, I would like to say that our team is fitter, so that’s an advantage for us. The last 20 minutes might be the decider for tomorrow’s game.

“No injuries. We had some problems, but that’s not an issue now."