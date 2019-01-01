AFC Cup 2019: Chennaiyin's John Gregory 'delighted' with win against Manang Marshyangdi

Two second-half goals decided the outcome of the game...

Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory was pleased with the performance of his team in their 2-0 win against Manang Marshyangdi in the group stage of the 2019 .

Chris Herd and Mailson Alves scored two goals in quick succession to help the Marina Machans to their first win Group E on Wednesday at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

After the game, Gregory said, "I am delighted with the outcome. We have had a tough schedule for us. We made a couple of chances and most of them were tired. Chris didn't play in the Super Cup so he came in today and performed brilliantly.

"I think even after 2-0 we were a bit casual at times. But overall we got a win. Three points are very crucial for us. We knew three points would take us to a good position and we got the win today."

With the (ISL) season done and dusted, Chennaiyin are heading into a 13-day break before their next group stage game on April 30 against Abahani Dhaka.

"It was important as we are going into a long break now. No ISL no other competition. It's always good to go into a break with a win. You can think about the match and recover from the fatigue."

The English coach was forced to rotate his team for the fixture due to a difficult fixture list that saw them playing their sixth game in 16 days.

"Raphael Augusto had a little knock. We have had a hectic schedule. He had to face some real tough challenges so he rested today. Hopefully, Raphael will be fit soon."

Manang Masrhyangdi coach Chirring Gurung was satisfied with the performance of his players and felt that they stuck to their gameplan in the first half.

"I have to say that we could play according to our gameplan in the first 45 minutes. In the second half, my players committed just one mistake and they scored. Chennaiyin are, of course, a very good team and they did well.

"I am satisfied with the performance of my players just that they scored two goals in quick succession and they won."