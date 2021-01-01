AFC confirm three venues for Women's Asian Cup India 2022

The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 6, 2022 in India...

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the three host cities which will host the AFC Asian Women Cup in India which is slated to take place in early 2022.

The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad’s TransStadia and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have been selected as the three host stadiums for the marquee women's competition in the continent which will start from January 20 in 2022.

AFC General Secretary Dato' Windsor John believes that the tournament will boost the women's football landscape in the country.

"Women’s football in Asia is world-class, and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the LOC (Local Organising Committee) have selected exceptional venues that will deliver a true spectacle befitting the stature of the tournament.



“The AFC is grateful to the AIFF, the LOC and the three host cities for their dedication and we are confident that the tournament will serve as a catalyst to take women’s football in India, which continues to make significant strides, to even greater heights in the coming years.



“We applaud them for their vision and wish the AIFF and LOC the very best of success in their ambitions to showcase their capability to stage a successful international showpiece," stated the official.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) wants to make the most of the competition in promoting women's football across the length and breadth of the country.

"We are excited to kick off the new year with the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022. Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Navi Mumbai have put in a lot of work to upgrade their footballing infrastructure.





“While we have seen Navi Mumbai deliver spectacularly in 2017 for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, we are taking the game to new places with Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad through the two women's tournaments next year, which is really encouraging for our overall football ecosystem," stated Praful Patel, President of AIFF.

3️⃣ host cities. 3️⃣ stadiums for #WAC2022 have been confirmed!



📍 DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

📍 TransStadia, Ahmedabad

📍 Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

The Qualifiers for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 are slated to start from September 13 to 25, 2021 at centralised venues with the draw scheduled to be held on May 27, 2021, at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The DY Patil Stadium was one of the six venues of the FIFA U7 World Cup in 2017 and has a capacity of 37,900. Whereas, the TransStadia in Ahmedabad hosted the second edition of the Intercontinental Cup and it has a capacity of 20,000. Meanwhile, the recently refurbished Kalinga Stadium has hosted several domestic competitions like the I-League, ISL (Indian Super League) and the Super Cup.