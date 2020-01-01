AFC Champions League: Hamdallah powers Musa’s Al Nassr past Al Ain

The Moroccan continued with his blistering scoring form in Tuesday’s victory over the United Arab Emirates side away from home

Abderrazak Hamdallah inspired Al Nassr to a 2-1 comeback victory over Al Ain in Tuesday’s AFC showdown.

The top-flight side was held to a disappointing 2-2 draw in their opening tie in the competition. However, they got their first win having gone a goal down to the hosts.

French-Egyptian Omar Yaisien gave the Boss an 18th-minute lead thanks to an assist from Togo’s Kodjo Laba.

But the Knights of Najd levelled matters in the 57th minute through Mukhtar Ali who was assisted by ’s Nordin Amrabat.

More teams

After the goal, both teams put up a cautious approach – although, there were several scoring chances missed by the hosts.

With nine minutes to full-time, Hamdallah scored the winning goal for the visitors to silence the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

’s Ahmed Musa was not listed for the game by manager Rui Vitoria, while Hamdallah – who now boasts nine games from his last seven games and Laba saw every minute of action.

Article continues below

Thanks to this win, Al Nassr assume the leadership position of Group C having amassed four points from two games.

Vioria’s men are guests of Al Hazm as they hope to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games across all competitions.

They are second in the Saudi Premier League log with 38 points from 18 league outings – two behind leaders Al Hilal.