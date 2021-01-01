AFC Champions League 2021: Laurent Blanc - I watched FC Goa's videos, they are good

The former France international who won the 1998 World Cup is looking forward to Al Rayyan putting their best foot forward...

Al Rayyan coach Laurent Blanc is wary of the threat possessed by Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa ahead of their opening 2021 AFC Champions League Group E clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

The Frenchman highlighted the Asian intercontinental competition as a new experience and has promised to deliver their best performance in the competition.

What did Blanc say?

Due to a delay to procure the negative COVID-19 certificates upon arrival on Sunday, the team was forced to train at the hotel.

Blanc mentioned that his team has not been able to train at the stadium but expects a good start on his ACL debut. "Preparations for Goa were good, but we will not be able to train in the stadium that hosts this match. I hope we will play a good game and enjoy the Asian championship. This is the first time that I have coached in the AFC Champions League, and it is a new challenge in which I search for victories in this tournament, and present the best for Al Rayyan team."

He added, "I saw the stadium, it is a great stadium. The pitch is good. We can offer the best in all matches. And as for the pressure, I think that the best team in this group is Peresplois, and Al Wahda is a difficult team for me."

Blanc's opinion: FC Goa

Blanc has taken former sides Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain to as far as the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League during his managerial career. However, the 55-year-old did not want to draw comparisons between the two continental competitions and feels that FC Goa is a good team.

"For me, they are two tournaments that are different in terms of the level of teams and players, but the AFC Champions League is very difficult and a big and important tournament for us. I think playing in Asia, Europe or Africa is linked by one goal, which is that everyone is looking for victory, and I expect that the match between Al Rayyan and Goa will be good.

"Goa is the local team that hosts this group. It will be a difficult match but we can play against any team. I watched the Goa team via video. They are a good team, and there is another point which is the weather that is not good due to the high temperature and humidity in this region, but this thing is not only for Al Rayyan but for all the teams participating," Blanc stated.