AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Sumeet Passi

The forward needs to work on his finishing but can provide pace and workrate to the team ...

Name: Sumeet Passi

Club: Jamshedpur FC

Position: Striker

National Team caps: 9

Goals: 4

STRENGTH

Sumeet Passi is one of the youngest forwards who has travelled to the UAE for the Asian Cup. It’s unlikely that the 24-year-old will be above the likes of Balwant Singh and Jeje Lalpekhlua in the pecking order but can gain crucial exposure from the tournament. His pace and movement can be an asset to the team.

WEAKNESS

The forward’s finishing is not up to the mark and that is probably the first thing one would look for in a traditional striker. Passi often misses sitters and with the amount of chances the team will be conjuring against superior teams, prolificity of strikers is absolutely necessary.

CURRENT FORM

The youngster has been a victim of lack of playing time under Cesar Ferrando and the signing of Socceroos legend Tim Cahill has not helped his case.

Passi has started just five games this season and scored two goals. It has to be noted that playing second fiddle to Cahill is a demanding task and it’s not easy to strengthen your case in a team where the foreign players are the ones who are driving the team forward.