adidas football brings next level agility to the pitch with the new NEMEZIZ 19 boot

NEMEZIZ 19 continues the movement revolution with next-generation of adaptive agility and personalized perfection

adidas Football reveals NEMEZIZ 19, introducing the future of agility. The evolved boot comes with a host of enhanced innovations, offering revolutionised 360 agility and performance for creators on the pitch.

NEMEZIZ 19 is built for the most agile and multidirectional players. Created specifically for those who play unpredictably and beat all opposition with spectacular flair, footwork and movement.

The revolutionary upper construction of the NEMEZIZ 19 synergizes the function and visual of tension, torsion and compression. These characteristics elevate your game to the next level by allowing you to move on the pitch like never before.

adidas’ TENSION TAPE features a new weave structure and composition, giving an unprecedented fit around the foot. The adaptive tape maximises agility and acceleration for a quicker change in direction ensuring you stay ahead of anyone else on the pitch.

The new V-shaped tape collar offers easy entry and a perfect wrap around the ankle that doesn’t limit movement. This combined with a split outsole, with the integrated TORSION SYSTEM

technology, engineered for extreme torsional movements, keeps you centred and balanced no matter how aggressively you move.

NEMEZIZ 19 arrives as part of the latest 302 REDIRECT boot pack, with the PREDATOR, COPA and X’s all being given a refreshed look. The latest iteration of the NEMEZIZ franchise comes in an electric red upper with a fresh white midsole and red studs and silver three stripes across the boot heel.

adidas’ roster of NEMEZIZ creators features the likes of Messi, Isco and Firmino, all of whom will wear the boot. NEMEZIZ 19.1 FG (RRP SGD 300) and NEMEZIZ 19+ FG (RRP SGD 400) will be available for purchase at Weston Corporation from 7 May 2019. The Nemeziz 19.1 FG will be available for purchase in stores at adidas Suntec, adidas ION and online at adidas.com.sg from 14 May 2019.