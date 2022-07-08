Adidas go classic with a twist for Argentina’s 2022 World Cup home kit

Argentina opt for their traditional national colours in an effort to tap into past World Cup triumphs

Argentina will don this new home kit throughout the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which takes inspiration from the nation's historic winning ways.

The kit features stripes across the top in the nation's traditional white and baby blue colour scheme and navy blue accents throughout, including the classic adidas three-stripe stamp on the garment.

While the stripes on the front of the shirt are customary, the stripes on the back are a different touch, done to resemble the Argentina flag, which is visible on the neck of the shirt.

Lionel Messi will be hoping that this new kit, reminiscent of that worn by Diego Maradona, can inspire himself and his teammates in what may be his final World Cup competition.

Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit & how to buy

The Argentina 2022 World Cup home kit will be available to buy on Monday, August 29 from adidas. Here's a look at what items will be available:

Men's Argentina 2022 Home Authentic Jersey

Get it from adidas on Monday, August 29 for £110.00

Men's Argentina 2022 Home Jersey

Get it from adidas on Monday, August 29 for £70.00

Women's Argentina 2022 Home Jersey

Get it from adidas on Monday, August 29 for £70.00

Kids Argentina 2022 Home Jersey

Get it from adidas on Monday, August 29 for £50.00

Shop the entire Argentina 2022 home kit collection here.

