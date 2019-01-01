adidas and Arsenal form new partnership with 2019/20 home kit

Fresh new home kit design pays homage to the past with a distinctively modern twist

adidas Football and have rekindled their kit partnership with as they launch a progressive new era for the London club.

The all-new kit design for the 2019/20 season features a classic all-over red body, complemented by popping white sleeves and contrasting collar. The white high collar design is emblazoned with a central red stripe and black trimming. This design is repeated on both sleeves and the distinctive three stripes run across the shoulder in a bright white.

The 2019/20 home kit kicks off the brand-new partnership between adidas and Arsenal, which aims to push the club forward both on and off the pitch.

adidas Football General Manager Nick Craggs commented: “Arsenal has always had a unique culture that has seen them at the forefront of innovation, redefining the game, whilst staying true to their core values. We’re excited to be a part of that and, of course, delivering iconic kits that Arsenal fans love”.

“The release is accompanied by a film ‘This is home’, which explores a timely and powerful message of inclusion; showing how first-team players from around the world feel so at home in London and at Arsenal, they’ve become part of the fabric of the club and the community, adopting accents of North London and real Arsenal fans. The spot features players past and present alongside fans including Idris Elba, Ian Wright, Tony Adams, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Vivianne Miedema and Mattéo Guendouzi.”

The Arsenal home jersey (SGD 110) will be available at adidas stores at ION Orchard, Causeway Point, Tampines 1, Jewel Changi Airport, JEM, Suntec City and Marina Bay Sands, and adidas.com.sg.