Ademola Lookman to Fulham: Right or wrong move?

The former prodigy has fallen under the radar in the last few years and needs a positive 2020/21...but a move to London presents a few obstacles

Ademola Lookman, remember him?

The former Charlton Athletic prospect whose bright showings in the Championship and later League One convinced to make a move in January 2017.

Well, he’s rocked up at on loan after a mixed spell in with . He’s even sporting a beard now, a departure from the clean-shaven teenager who signed for the Toffees three years ago. How come the former prodigious talent finds himself, at 22, still yet to hit anywhere close to the expected ceiling observers felt his ability could rise to?

Perhaps a refresher?

Despite scoring on his debut — the famous 4-0 thrashing of Pep Guardiola’s unformed side — that stoppage-time strike against the Citizens was arguably his highest point on Merseyside. He struggled to truly cement a place in the side amid the struggles of Ronald Koeman in his last few months at and lack of trust under his successor Sam Allardyce.

This led to a short-term spell in Germany with the ambitious Leipzig in the second half of 2017/18, where he flourished under current boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, finding the back of the net five times in 11 appearances. To put into greater context, his eight goal contributions came in only seven starts as he averaged 52 minutes per game.

Frankly put, his return to Everton in 18/19 under Marco Silva didn’t go according to plan. Despite the 21 Premier League appearances that’ll create a false impression, three starts and 29 minutes per game statistic puts the Anglo-Nigerian’s non-involvement into perspective.

After a torrid season, he moved to Leipzig in 2019, returning to the Bundesliga side where he’d thrived in the second part of 17/18...except, things were a bit different at Red Bull Arena. Hasenhuttl had left for Southampton and the hugely talented Julian Nagelsmann was now in charge of the Red Bulls.

Unfortunately, appearances in 19/20 term were few and far between. He barely played last season — making 11 appearances and starting once — despite the club’s quite costly £20 million outlay.

After a rather frustrating stop-start three years, Lookman is back in the Prem. However, many will have reservations about his choice of club, Fulham. Tipped for instant relegation following their promotion to the big time, the Cottagers’ start to the season has done little to dispel the notion that Scott Parker’s side have what it takes to avoid ending in the bottom three.

The quite amusing lose-lose position they found themselves in — where heavy investment was likely to be likened to their infamous spending spree of 18/19, which has now been tagged ‘doing a Fulham’ whenever newly-promoted sides splurge in the market intending to compete with the big boys — meant they were unsure about spending big. However, leaving the squad without any addition of talent meant they were probably doomed to go down before a ball was kicked.

In the end, the west London outfit found a balance with a bunch of loan deals on Deadline Day days after the temporary acquisition of the Nigerian from last year’s semi-finalists. Following a poor start to the season, their last game before the international break at Wolverhampton Wanderers offered a glimmer of hope...but why?

Having seemingly surrendered meekly in their previous games against (3-0), (4-3 — they were 4-1 down before a combination of Leeds' level dropping and a semblance of resilience gave the final score a respectable feel) and (3-0), the Cottagers were defeated 1-0 at Molineux.

What was different about Sunday’s defeat was how, for the first time, Fulham competed for 90 minutes and were truly unlucky to come away with nothing. If Expected Goals (for and against) translated into points, Parker’s team ought to have won the game against given they edged the xG 0.97 to 0.89.

Indeed, Lookman’s performance on the day also added to the optimism that was felt despite the 1-0 defeat. Against Nuno Espirito Santo’s troops, the 22-year-old’s 24-minute cameo was beyond encouraging. He completed all five attempted dribbles per Fbref, won all his duels and completed 17 of 19 attempted passes, creating one chance in the process.

Featuring on the left of the attack, Lookman was involved in two shot-creating actions, joint-highest with six other teammates who all played 90 minutes. The Leipzig loanee was quite positive in possession too, largely carrying the ball towards the home side’s goal whenever he had it — he ranked fourth in the Fulham side despite featuring for less than a third of the game.

Out of possession, the ex-Everton attacker did his bit trying to win back the ball for Parker’s men. Lookman won the ball twice from three concerted attempts to regain possession for his team — a 66.7 percent success rate, the highest for the Londoners. Perhaps, this aspect was due to his education under Hasenhuttl and Nagelsmann, managers who favour a proactive, pressing approach.

In short, the recent showing at Wolves, added to the loan additions of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Joachim Andersen and permanent signing of Tosin Adarabioyo from , Olympique and Man City respectively have spread some positivity in the last few days.

Throw in Lookman’s promising performance on his first Premier League appearance since May 2019 and you understand why hope has been restored even though the west London side are bottom after four gameweeks.

It’s been a frustrating few years for the former talent whose development has been stop-start at Everton and Leipzig since 2017. He should be a beneficiary of a year-long spell in the big time with Fulham despite their expected battle to beat the drop this season.

Whichever way it plays out, it’s definitely a win-win for Lookman as he could theoretically return to Leipzig a better player ready to feature prominently or could secure a move elsewhere if he thrives under Parker at Craven Cottage this term.

The Cottagers’ situation in seven months largely remains unknown, however, we do know the former prodigy’s debut at least bodes well for his time there as he seeks to get his career back on track.