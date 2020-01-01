Adama Traore good for Liverpool and Manchester City - Former Chelsea star Cundy

The 50-year-old feels the forward has developed to the level where he can now play for the Premier League giants

Former defender Jason Cundy has thrown his weight behind Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore to play for either or in the future.

The speedster has been delivering impressive performances in this campaign for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, scoring four goals and providing nine assists in 31 league games.

His performances have contributed to ’ fifth place on the Premier League table and a number of European clubs have been jostling for his signature.

The 24-year-old utility player has recently been linked with newly-crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Cundy, who is impressed with the development of the former forward, believes he could fit into any of the top clubs in the world.

“Adama Traore, he is good enough for football,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

“I believe he’s reached the sort of heights with his quality in the final third now, his delivery, his knowledge now and he’s learned from his own mistakes.

“When I first saw him at Aston Villa he was all pace and no end product, even at he was a bit like that.

“But now, fair play to Nuno Espirito Santo, to get [to this level], he must have worked tirelessly on the training ground.

“And it’s with both feet – he put in a brilliant cross with his left foot [against Bournemouth].

“He can drop deep, he can travel with the ball, he’s incredibly strong, his footwork is excellent with the ball and without the ball, the way he moves the ball, his pace, his strength.

“I think he’s good enough to put him in Liverpool, you could put him in City and not only would he not look out of place, I think he could get to a place where he could actually demand a first-team place."

The 24-year-old forward started his career with Spanish giants , joining the side’s youth setup in 2004.

He later moved to to team up with Aston Villa in 2015 before his dazzling displays caught the attention of the Middlesbrough and he was signed in 2016.

Traore is born in but he is eligible to feature for Mali, the country of his parents and has previously stated he is yet to decided on his international future.

He will hope to continue his eye-catching displays when Wolves take on in their next Premier League game on July 4.