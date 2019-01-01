Achraf Hakimi shines in Borussia Dortmund win over Hannover 96

The Moroccan full-back was involved in two goals as Lucien Favre's side maintained their winning start to the new year

Achraf Hakimi provided a goal and an assist in Borussia Dortmund's 5-1 win over Hannover 96 on Saturday.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring at the Signal-Iduna-Park after finishing off a brilliant one-two pass with Raphael Guerreiro in the 10th minute.

The effort separated both teams in the first 45 minutes before he later assisted Marco Reus for Dortmund's second goal in the 60th minute.

Hakimi who is on a two-year loan from Real Madrid has now contributed two goals and four assists in the German top-flight this season.

Article continues below

Goals from Mario Gotze, Raphael Guerreiro and Axel Witsel sealed the hosts' comfortable victory over the league strugglers and their 15th win of the season.

Dortmund are currently 10 points above second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach with 48 points from 19 matches.

They visit Eintracht Frankfurt for their next Bundesliga outing on February 2.