Acheampong scores winner for Tianjin Teda against Wuhan Zall

The 25-year-old forward scored his eighth goal of the campaign as Tianjin Teda records their second win in a row

Frank Acheampong registered the winner for Tianjin Teda in their 2-1 win over Wuhan Zall in the Chinese on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward has now taken his total tally for the season to eight, following his goal against Li Tie’s men.

Jonathan scored the opener for the home side from the spot in the 54th minute of the encounter, before Frank Acheampong made it 2-0 with his 69th-minute effort.

The visitors did pull one back in the 79th minute through Rafael Silva, but it wasn’t enough to stop Tianjin Teda from recording their second win on the trot in the league.

Frank Acheampong was substituted in the 80th minute for Hao Guo, while ’s Stephane M’Bia played the entire duration of the game for Wuhan Zall.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian international will be looking to continue his goalscoring form in Tianjin Teda’s next fixture against Shanghai East Asia on August 14.