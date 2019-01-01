Academy Accreditation: Reliance Foundation gets five-star; Two-star for Mohun Bagan & East Bengal

Reliance Foundation Young Champs becomes the only academy in to get a five-star rating according to the All Football Federation's (AIFF) Academy Assessment for season 2019-20.

Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (Delhi), and have managed to get a four-star rating. Former champions FC have got a three-star while the Kolkata giants and have secured a two-star rating.

It is necessary for the clubs/academies to clear the accreditation process to participate in the various age-group leagues and tournaments organised by AIFF.

All academies were assessed on the basis of age-group teams, technical support, training curriculum, talent identification and recruitment process, facilities and infrastructure, medical provisions and existing administrative support.

A total of 89 academies cleared the process, six more than the previous season. The complete list is as follows:

Basic: New Barrackpore Rainbow AC, Keshab-Uma Charitable Trust Football Academy, Lonestar FC, FF Academy, Pay for Right Youth and Cultural Club (Shillong), Football Leaders Academy - Sri Ma, Green Global Sports Academy.

1-Star: FC Kerala, ARA FC, Guruvayoor Sports Academy, Bangalore Youth Football League, Rangdajied United FC, TYDA, Sreenidhi Football Club, AU Rajasthan, Sports Authority of Jharkhand, The Hooghly District Sports Association, Maximus Prime Sports L. L. P., FAO Academy, Football Plus Professional Soccer Academy, Aazura Football Academy, Youth Soccer Academy, Bhawanipore FC, FC, , , J&K Bank Football Academy, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (Punjab), PIFA, Raman Sports Academy, Dhanbad Football Academy, Muthoot Football Academy, Clube de Goa, Indian Football Academy, Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (Bengaluru), Churchill Brother FC, Football Academy of Bangalore.

2-Star: Salgaocar FC, Iron Born FC, Jain Academy for Sporting Excellence, Baroda Football Academy, FC, , , Quess East Bengal FC, Conscient Football, SAIL Football Academy (Bokaro), FC, Bengal Football Academy, United Punjab Football Club, Football School of India, Roots Football School, FC, United Sports Club, , Don Bosco, Oscar SSE, FC Mumbaikars, SESA Football Academy, Raman Vijayan Soccer Schools, Great Goals, , Ozone Football Academy, Baranagar Sporting Club, Numaligarh Football Academy, Stadium Sports Foundation, Bidhannagar Municipal Sports Academy, Mohun Bagan AC, J&K State Football Academy, Somaiya Sports Academy, Round Glass Sports, FC, Sports Hostel Odisha, SAG Football Academy, India Rush Soccer Club, Football Club Mangalore, Kahaani FC, Parappur FC.

3-Star: Boca Juniors Football Schools, FC Madras, Kenkre FC, Youth Football Club, Minerva Punjab FC, Dempo SC.

4-Star: Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (Delhi), Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC.

5-Star: Reliance Foundation Young Champs.