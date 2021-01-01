AC Milan want Chelsea defender Tomori on permanent deal, Pioli confirms

The Italian head coach says the Rossoneri will take up their option to buy the English centre-back at the end of the season

Stefano Pioli has confirmed AC Milan want to sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal.

Tomori moved to Milan on loan in January after falling down the squad pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and has since rediscovered his best form at San Siro.

The 23-year-old played a starring role once again as the Rossoneri beat arch-rivals Juventus 3-0 in Serie A on Sunday, with Pioli revealing after the game that the club intends to exercise their £26 million ($37m) purchase option on the centre-back.

What's been said?

"We want to buy Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea," the Milan boss told reporters. "Our intention is clear and also Fikayo's decision (staying at Milan). We'll see what happens at the end of the season."

Tomori's record at Milan

Tomori's latest Serie A outing marked his 19th appearance across all competitions for Milan, who are now on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The England international opened his scoring account for the Italian giants against Juventus, nodding a powerful header past opposition goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny late on to cap a superb display which also saw him keep five-time Balon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo quiet.

What has Tomori said about his future?

Tomori could still return to Chelsea and fight for a place in Thomas Tuchel's set-up in the summer, with his current contract at the Bridge not due to expire until 2024. However, the Blues loanee gave little away when asked if he would like to extend his stay at Milan in March.

“I’m not really focused too much on what can happen in the future, it’s just more about me playing well for the team and doing what I can for myself right now and helping the team as much as possible," he said. "Then what happens in the future will happen."

