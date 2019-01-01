Supercoppa clash with AC Milan a perfect practice for Juventus' European ambitions

Ahead of Juventus' Supercoppa clash with AC Milan later, Massimiliano Allegri has declared the tie will be akin to practice for the Champions League knockout phase for his team.

While it may sound arrogant, Allegri is pretty much right given the strength of his Juve team; in Serie A they are runaway leaders while they tightened their grip on the Coppa Italia by winning it for the past three seasons. However, the Supercoppa has been a different story altogether for Allegri's men as Juve has failed to triumph in the Supercoppa in three of the last four years and lost to Milan on penalties in 2016.

That unsavoury record is certainly a blot on Allegri's copybook and he certainly will want to right that wrong by winning the trophy. The Bianconeri, after all, are favourites given the Rossoneri's troubles over the years. Should they overcome Gennaro Gattuso's charges, it certainly can help Juve set the tone for their ultimate ambition- to conquer Europe. It will also reinforce the notion that Juve is strong mentally and will not let history affect them.

It is no secret that the Turin giants are the team in Europe which have lost the most Champions League finals and will want to vanquish those demons this year, which is why they secured the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. Atletico Madrid will be a tough and tricky opponent for the Italian champions in the round of 16 and Allegri knows his team must thread that clash with proper care just like Milan in the Supercoppa. Thus, all the more reason why the Diavolo makes the perfect practice for Juve.