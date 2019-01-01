AC Milan must retain Higuain

AC Milan need Higuain more than he needs them

As Chelsea continue to make contact with Gonzalo Higuain, AC Milan continue to deny such links albeit tentatively. It is understandable why the Rossoneri are on tenterhooks regarding their star striker being linked to the EPL club considering the quality Higuain possesses.

Milan for the longest time has not had a striker of Higuain's stature they can boast of. In fact, those heady days of Filippo Inzaghi, Andriy Shevchenko or Marco Van Basten plundering goals and prompting wild celebrations from supporters are a distant memory. In recent times there have been more failed strikers than successful ones. Luiz Adriano and Andre Silva spring to mind.

Although some will lament how Higuain has been inconsistent of late especially after his highly charged emotional outburst against Juventus which earned him a red card. His statistics read six goals in 15 appearances for the Diavolo and for a striker who is deemed world class, it simply isn't good enough. Milan's other strike option is the youngster Patrick Cutrone and while he has impressed largely, does not have the maturity to lead this ailing team.

However, for all of Higuain's criticisms and what not, he has shown he indeed can bounce back from disappointment as he ended his scoring drought by netting against SPAL in Milan's last match of 2018. It was a huge relief for the Argentine and his coach Gennaro Gattuso, who was saved from the sack with that goal. Milan after all, that is being said need the 31-year-old, and it will be the club's turn to heave a sigh of relief if he can commit his future to them.