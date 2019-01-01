AC Milan must attack against Chievo

Gattuso's must start unleashing the creativity of this Milan side

Gennaro Gattuso’s will travel to later as they look to strengthen their third place in the table.

While Gattuso has presided over a change in Milan’s fortunes, last week’ s match against was a massive disappointment as Milan relapsed into their old ways, by playing a drab brand of football.

Yes, they won but Gattuso surely must realise that playing defensive football is never the way forward. We have already seen how attacking football allows teams to reap rewards as demonstrated by Hotspur and ’s performances in the .

Against Chievo; a team mired at the bottom of Serie A, will be a perfect occasion for Gattuso to show his Milan side’s creativity. This will mean having Lucas Paqueta, Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu having more time of the ball. Should that happen, Krysztof Piatek will have no problem scoring compared to last week, where he struggled in that area.

It is about time Italian coaches abandon a cautious mentality and play free-flowing football for the sake of their team’s progress. This Rossoneri team has abundant potential and should have a bright future as Milan looks to return to their glorious ways. Let’s hope Gattuso plays his part in this for the long-term by adopting tactics which befit the team’s history.