AC Milan appoint Pioli as new manager following Giampaolo sacking

The former Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina boss becomes the seventh permanent manager of the Rossoneri in less than six years

have confirmed the appointment of Stefan Pioli as the club's new manager on a two-year deal.

Pioli takes the reins at San Siro after Marco Giampaolo was sacked on Tuesday following a poor start to the season for the outfit.

Milan currently sit 13th in the Serie A table, with Giampaolo having won just three of his first seven matches in charge of the Rossoneri having been hired over the summer from .

Victory over on Saturday was not enough to save him from the sack, and Pioli now faces the task of turning the club's form around and returning them to European football.

Milan mark the 13th club of Pioli's coaching career since he began his managerial reign at Salernitana in 2003.

He has taken in spells at , and , as well as Milan's city rivals , where he lasted just six months before being sacked by the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2017.

From there he spent two seasons with before resigning from La Viola in April 2019.

Pioli becomes the seventh permanent manager at Milan since Massimiliano Allegri was sacked in January 2014 as the seven-time European champions have struggled for consistency over the past decade.

The likes of Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Sinisa Mihajlovic and Vincenzo Montella have all been and gone over the past five years, with Gennaro Gattuso the longest-serving head coach since Allegri's departure.

The former Milan and midfielder led the club to a fifth-placed finish last season, missing out on fourth and a place in the by one point to Inter.

That was not enough to keep Gattuso in the job, and following his departure it was confirmed that the club had accepted a ban from UEFA from all European competition for the 2019-20 campaign, meaning they could not participate in the .

The lack of a distraction from continental competition and the summer signings of Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic, Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer, among others, were seen as signs that Milan could concentrate on domestic matters and challenge for a top-four finish this time around.

They already find themselves four points behind fourth-placed , however.

Pioli's first match in charge will see his new side host struggling Lecce on October 20 before a run of five games which includes meetings with , Lazio, and Napoli before the end of November.