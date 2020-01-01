AC Milan and Aston Villa taking Europe by storm with shock perfect starts

The two clubs have enjoyed surprisingly strong starts to their respective campaigns

and are the only remaining teams in the top five European leagues with 100 per cent records.

All eyes have been on the likes of and in , while the focus has been on Premier League champions , , , and in .

But Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan have been flawless in 2020-21, winning all four of their fixtures to top the standings. Ibrahimovic scored twice as the in-form Rossoneri defeated city rivals Inter 2-1 in Saturday's Milan derby.

More teams

AC Milan have scored nine goals – Ibrahimovic contributing four – from four matches, conceding just once to be two points clear of .

For the first time since 1995-96, AC Milan have won each of their first four seasonal Serie A matches with Stefano Pioli's side next taking on in Italy's top-flight.

Aston Villa also own a perfect record after four matchdays in the Premier League following Sunday's surprise 1-0 victory at Leicester City.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Villa – who have a game in hand – now sit second, having humiliated titleholders Liverpool 7-2 prior to the international break.

Ross Barkley was the hero against Leicester as he struck a late winner, with Villa boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League with just two goals conceded so far.

Villa have won their opening four games of a league season for the first time since 1930-31 with manager Dean Smith delighted to see his side writing themselves into the record books.

Article continues below

“I said to the players at the start of the season that we’re all about trying to make history. We did it in my first season winning ten games and we stayed up last season. It’s important we keep our feet firmly on the ground and stay humble," Smith said after the Leicester win on Sunday.

"This is a big result for us because I’ve got so much admiration for Brendan Rodgers and his team. I felt last season they were a top four team. To come here, keep a clean and play as well as we did is very pleasing."