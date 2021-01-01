Aboubakar: Besiktas star wins Turkish double with future uncertain

Despite helping the Black Eagles complete a double, it is undetermined if his contract at Vodafone Park would be renewed or not

Vincent Aboubakar completed a double in the 2020-21 campaign as Besiktas defeated Antalyaspor to win the Turkish Cup on Tuesday night.

First-half goals from Josef de Souza and Valentin Rosier inspired the Black Eagles to a 2-0 win at the Gursel Aksel Stadium.

While Leicester City loanee Rachid Ghezzal, Congo's Fabrice Nsakala and Ghana's Bernard Mensah were in action for Sergen Yalcin’s men, Aboubakar was not listed for the encounter due to a long-term injury.

“A clinical evaluation of our footballer Vincent Aboubakar, who was unable to continue due to discomfort in his upper right anterior muscle during [the game] against Sivasspor and MRI imaging at the Acıbadem Hospital showed signs of bleeding and edema in his upper right thigh muscle (rectus femoris). Aboubakar's treatment was initiated by our medical team,” a statement from the club read.

The Cameroon international played a key role as Besiktas won the domestic title for the 16th time. The former Lorient and FC Porto man found the net 15 times from 26 appearances.

The 29-year-old celebrated his team’s triumph, labelling it as a "tremendous achievement".

"It's a tremendous achievement to finish a season with a double trophy where we've had a lot of trouble. I am very happy for myself, my friends and our fans,” he told the club website.

However, his contract with Yalcin’s team ends on May 31 and it is uncertain if his services would be retained by the Istanbul-based outfit or if he will be told to look elsewhere to continue his professional career.

Following his inability to tie down a regular place at Estadio do Dragao, Aboubakar was sent on a season-long loan to Besiktas on August 27, 2016.

After returning to Porto, his contract was terminated as injuries kept him on the sidelines for months. He returned to the Vodafone Park on September 25, 2020, for a second spell and since then, he has been a major force in Yalcin’s squad.

In the coming days, the player is expected to give an update about his future ahead of preparations for the 2021-22 season.

Aboubakar helped Cameroon win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title. His 88th-minute goal in the final handed the Indomitable Lions a comeback 2–1 victory over Egypt to end his nation's 15-year wait for a continental diadem.