Abou Ouattara: Lille loan Burkina Faso winger to Amiens SC

The Burkina Faso international has been shipped to the French second division side in a bid to get regular playing time

Lille have announced that Abou Ouattara has been sent on a season-long loan to Ligue Two outfit Amiens SC, with an option to buy.

“Lille today announced the loan of Abu Ouattara to Amiens SC (League 2). The 21-year-old Burkina Faso international striker, on loan from Vitoria Sport Clube (Portugal) for the first part of the season, will finish the 2020-2021 season with the current 8th in Ligue 2,” a statement from the French elite division website read.

Since joining the Mastiffs from Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen in 2019, the Burkina Faso winger has struggled to break into the first team of the Stade Pierre-Mauroy giants.

On arrival in France, he spent two seasons with the Lille B team where he managed five goals in 24 league outings.

Upon his promotion to the A-side in the 2019-20 campaign, he was frozen out of Christophe Galtier’s squad with his only game being the 2-1 victory over Angers – where he replaced Jonathan Ikone in the 82nd minute.

He was subsequently loaned to Primeira Liga side Vitoria Sports Clube for the second part of the 2019-20 season, and again for the next half-season.

With this move, the 21-year-old will spend six months at Stade de la Licorne where he is expected to feature prominently under manager Oswald Tanchot, whose men are eyeing promotion to the French top-flight.

Ouattara took to social media to express his excitement with his latest move.

“Happy to sign in Amiens SC!! Thank you for trusting me, we have a lot to achieve together,” he tweeted.

Heureux de signer à @AmiensSC !! Merci de me faire confiance, on a plein de chose a réaliser ensemble 🔥⚪️⚫️🔥 pic.twitter.com/eBiv1rFLSl — Abou OUATTARA (@AbouOuattara27) January 31, 2021

At Amiens, Ouattara will wear jersey number seven as well team up against fellow Africans such as Molla Wague (Mali), Racine Coly (Senegal), Emmanuel Lomotey (Ghana), Chadrac Akolo (Congo), Nathan Monzango (Congo), Amadou Ciss (Senegal), Cheick Timite (Cote d'Ivoire), Driss Khalid (Morrocco) and Stephen Odey (Nigeria).

Barring any obstacles, he could make his debut when Amiens travel to Stade du Hameau on February 2 for their clash against Pau, who sit at the base of the log.

The LFP slayers are seventh on the log having garnered 31 points from 22 outings in the ongoing 202-21 season.