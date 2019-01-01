Aaron Wan-Bissaka wins Crystal Palace Player of the season

The young defender has enjoyed a great campaign for the Eagles and has been rewarded for his impressive displays

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been named 2018-19 Player of the Season for his outstanding form.

The 21-year-old earned promotion to the senior team of the Eagles in February 2018 and has been a consistent performer for the side.

Wan-Bissaka has made 36 appearances for Palace helping them to keep 16 cleansheets in all competitions.

The right-back is ranked as one of the best tacklers in the Premier League, having won 70% of his 124 tackles.

Wan-Bissaka got 59% of the votes cast to beat off competition from Luka Milivojevic and three-time winner Wilfried Zaha, who came second and third respectively.

"It's a real honour, I really didn't expect this but I'm happy to have won this," he told the Crystal Palace official website.

“I'm very grateful [to Hodgson and his coaches], I can't thank them enough for giving me the opportunity."

Palace manager Roy Hodgson also praised the defender for his performances this season.

"We're lucky we've got so many players putting their body on the line each week,” Hodgson said.

"He's been outstanding [Wan-Bissaka]. He had a baptism of fire over a year ago now, playing three of the top six teams in his first games.

“He's been so good in all of the games. He's a complete fullback as far as I'm concerned and I'm very glad we have him and delighted for him and his family that he's here for this award tonight."

Wan-Bissaka will hope to maintain his impressive levels when Palace, 12th on the table, visit on Saturday.