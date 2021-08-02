Aaron Leya Iseka: Barnsley sign Toulouse striker

The 23-year-old has sealed a move from France to the Championship for an undisclosed fee

Barnsley have confirmed the signing of Aaron Leya Iseka from French side Toulouse.

The 23-year-old striker, who is the brother to Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, becomes the fourth signing for the Championship side and has joined for an undisclosed fee subject to international clearance.

“Barnsley is delighted to announce the signing of Aaron Leya Iseka from Toulouse, subject to international clearance,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“Our fourth signing of the summer, the strong and mobile forward joins from French outfit Toulouse for an undisclosed fee.

“Leya Iseka, a former Belgian U21 international can operate all across the frontline and spent the 2020-21 campaign on-loan with French Ligue 1 club FC Metz.”

The statement continued: “Despite being just 23-years-old, Aaron has plenty of experience having played in both France and his homeland, initially with Anderlecht where he first burst onto the scene as a teenager.

“Another player with European know-how, our new forward has scored goals in the Europa League, including a famous winner against Italian giants Lazio whilst on-loan with Zulte Waregem three years ago.

“The striker, standing over six feet tall has put to pen paper on a four-year contract with Barnsley, and will be hoping to follow in his brother's footsteps - Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi - in making his mark in England this season.”

The club’s co-chairman Paul Conway has revealed the reason they signed Iseka.

"Aaron is a unique and aggressive attacker with extensive experience in top-flight football across the continent.

"Aaron’s quality and understanding of the game will help our squad to grow, and we are confident that he will also make his own impact on the field.

"We are excited that he has committed his long-term future to Barnsley and we all welcome him to Oakwell."

Iseka has taken to his social media pages to welcome the new move.

“Very proud to take this new step in my career, a new league in a new company, and can’t wait to get started."

He has already linked up with his teammates led by Markus Schopp on the Oakwell Training Ground ahead of the new campaign.

On July 23, 2016, Iseka joined Marseille in Ligue 1 on a season-long loan, a month after Batshuayi had left the club.

Iseka bears the surname of their mother rather than their father because of his Congolese origin, and he is available to represent DR Congo or Belgium.