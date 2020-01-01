'A true inspiration' - Football stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after basketball hero dies in helicopter crash

Football stars and clubs expressed their sadness after the 41-year-old and four other people died in the crash on Sunday morning

The world has been shaken by the news that basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.

The former LA Lakers star along with at least four other people was flying over California when, according to TMZ, a fire started and caused the the helicopter to spiral and crash. Reports say nobody on-board the helicopter survived the crash.

Bryant, who has long been regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, won five NBA Championships in his illustrious 20-year long career with the Lakers. He was also an NBA All Star 18 times and was crowned the league's Most Valuable Player among many other accolades.

The passing of the icon has left the sporting world in mourning, with many footballers and clubs expressing their grief.

The likes of striker Romelu Lukaku, ex- frontman Didier Drogba, and former star Tim Cahill and USWNT hero Carli Lloyd were among those who took to social media to pay tribute to the world famous athlete.