'A supermarket is now your main risk' - Inter's Young advises on how to avoid coronavirus while under quarantine in Italy

The England international has spoken out about the pandemic while he is living in one of the hardest hit regions in the world

star Ashley Young has given out advice on how to shop at a supermarket as the coronavirus pandemic worsens worldwide.

The former defender is based in Milan, Lombardy - one of the hardest hit regions from Covid-19 in the world - after making the move from Old Trafford to on a free transfer in January.

Despite the virus originating in , Italy has now become the centre of the pandemic with 6,820 of the world's 18,000 deaths, with the current confirmed cases of the disease in the region sitting at nearly 70,000.

Many countries worldwide have initiated procedures to prevent the spead of coronavirus, with approximately 1.5 billion of the population asked to stay at home across the globe.

Young has urged people to understand that a 'lockdown is a lockdown' and explained the measures that should be taken to avoid contracting Covid-19 while visiting a supermarket.

Hi everyone, just wanted to share my thoughts given I'm currently living in Italy, the epicentre of the virus. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 24, 2020

"Realistically a supermarket is now your main risk at spreading this virus and even catching it," Young posted in a thread on his Twitter account. "Speaking with family and friends at home it sounds like going to get food is just crazy. Remember, lockdown means lockdown!

"Queuing to go into supermarket is standard, but not because it’s for stockpiling or greed. Supermarkets have limited the number of people entering at any time so it’s never over-crowded! So wait and be patient to go in if your supermarket is doing this.

"If you have to get in the lift only get in with 1 more person, 2 people per lift at one time. And stand on opposite sides of the lift and face the wall - don’t breathe outwards towards that stranger.

"Always use gloves from moment you get out of your car! You don’t want to touch trolleys that other hands have been on. Keep the gloves on until you are getting back in the car.

"Use a face mask or scarf to keep you nose and mouth covered.

"Always keep your distance at the till. Keep the trolley behind you when you unpack at the till as it stops people from being able to to get too close.

"Don’t unpack your shopping right on top of somebody else’s, make a gap between theirs and yours so none of your shopping touches theirs. Here we can’t put our groceries on the belt until the person in front has finished paying.

"This may sound harsh but treat everybody that’s not in your household as if they have the virus, you just don’t know!!!"

Italy's is currently suspended indefinitely because of the global pandemic - with many other leagues postponed worldwide also.

Young has made seven appearances for the Nerazzurri - scoring one goal and getting one assist.