A-League Review: Perth Glory crowned premiers after victory over Newcastle Jets

Perth Glory secured the A-League Premiers Plate for the first time on Sunday as Ivan Franjic's goal sealed a 1-0 win over Newcastle Jets.

Sydney FC had opened the door for Glory to clinch the A-League premiership after drawing with rivals Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday, and Tony Popovic's side did not disappoint.

They started brightly and struck the post through Andy Keogh, while Diego Castro and Joel Chianese both had goals ruled out for offside.

They finally broke the deadlock in the 65th minute when Franjic latched onto Castro's ball into the box and fired past Jets goalkeeper Glen Moss.

After the game, Popovic said: "The players kept performing every week. We were in a bit of an unfamiliar position even tonight. The fans were a bit anxious as well, but week after week you can't fault the performances."

Glory are now eight points clear of second-place Sydney FC with two league games left before the top six face off in the finals series.

Elsewhere, a late goal from Georg Niedermeier gave Melbourne Victory a 2-1 win over rock bottom Central Coast Mariners.

Keisuke Honda and Ben Kennedy both came close in the opening stages for Victory before Ola Toivonen finished a flowing move in the 21st minute to put them ahead.

Misses by James Troisi and Elvis Kamsoba were then punished by Matt Simon in the 53rd minute, the Mariners captain slotting home from the penalty spot after he had been brought down in the area by Thomas Deng.

Niedermeier had the final say, though, tapping home Kosta Barbarouses' low cross 11 minutes from time to secure maximum points for the hosts, who remain third. The Mariners, meanwhile, stay eight points adrift at the bottom of the table.