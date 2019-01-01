A-League Review: Brisbane Roar in historic humiliation at home to Newcastle Jets

Brisbane Roar suffered their heaviest A-League defeat at the hands of Newcastle Jets, while Central Coast Mariners got a rare win.

Newcastle Jets inflicted Brisbane Roar's worst ever A-League defeat as they cruised to a 6-1 win in their penultimate game of the season on Saturday, with Roy O'Donovan and Joey Champness netting a brace each.

The Jets took the lead against the run of play in the 23rd minute when Champness' effort from the corner of the penalty area took a deflection and found the right side of the net.

Champness was crucial again soon after when finding O'Donovan with a low cross from the left, but Zach Duncan pulled one back just after the break, pouncing on a rebound.

But the Jets stepped things up again, with O'Donovan heading in his second before Kaine Sheppard's effort deflected in off Dimitri Petratos to make it 4-1 just past the hour.

Petratos almost got himself a second with a strike on the right side of the box, though Champness was on hand to tap in after Jamie Young's save.

Kwabena Appiah-Kubi wrapped things up late on with a darting run and neat finish, consigning the Roar to an historic defeat.

A good night in Brisbane #MadeOfNewcastle pic.twitter.com/DDqDINbSSM — NEWCASTLE JETS FC (@NewcastleJetsFC) April 20, 2019

Neither side will be able to break into the top six before the regular season concludes, though.

In the day's later game, rock-bottom Central Coast Mariners claimed only their third victory of the season, beating Western Sydney Wanderers – just two places above them – 3-1.

Matt Simon was the star for the Mariners, scoring either side of the break, before Kyle Rowles – sent off towards the end for a reckless lunge – made it 3-0.

Mark Bridge netted the Wanderers' consolation from the penalty spot.