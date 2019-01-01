82 coaches apply to replace Daniel Cousin in Gabon

The Gabonese Football Federation (Fegafoot) has begun the process of selecting the candidate who will replace Daniel Cousin as national team coach

An overwhelming 82 coaches, including 14 Africans, have applied for the vacant post to coach the Gabon national team.

The next coach will replace Cousin who was fired in March following his failure to qualify for the 2019 (Afcon).

After the vacancy was opened early this month, many coaches have submitted their applications to replace Cousin. The post of technical director is also up for grabs.

“For the position of national coach: 82 applications (14 Africans including four Gabonese, 62 Europeans, five South Americans and one American),” announced Fegafoot in a statement.

“For the position of national technical director: 19 candidates (10 Africans including eight Gabonese and nine Europeans).”

Fegafoot will start the selection process on April 25 before announcing the new coach at a date yet to be set.

coach Patrice Carteron is rumoured to have applied. Other coaches reportedly linked to the job are former Niger coach Rolland Courbis and former Togo coach Didier Six.

Former Gabonese international defender Thierry Mouyouma has reportedly applied for the position.