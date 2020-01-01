2026 World Cup can inspire a new generation of USMNT stars - Onyewu

The former defender's career truly began as he watched the 1994 tournament on home soil and, with another on the way, he sees another turning point

For an entire generation of American soccer fans, there are no words to truly describe what the 1994 World Cup meant.

It was a turning point that showed that soccer was finally a sport worth caring about and maybe, just maybe, a sport that can turn into a livelihood.

Oguchi Onyewu was a member of that generation, one that was captivated by what turned out to be a life-changing summer of soccer.

More teams

The American-born son of Nigerian immigrants, then-12-year-old Onyewu watched on as the world's biggest tournament took place in the U.S., lighting a torch that he and a generation of U.S. men's national team stars would eventually run with while lifting American soccer to new heights.

Right now, the U.S. is preparing for another one of those groundbreaking moments, and Onyewu believes that the impact this time around will make those old World Cup memories look like nothing more than a starting point.

In 2026, the World Cup will return to the U.S. as part of a three-way hosting split with neighbours and Canada.

Over 30 years after the game truly arrived on American soil, the 2026 tournament serves as a long-awaited sequel, and Onyewu believes that this one will prove an even bigger cultural phenomenon.

"Prior to that 1994 World Cup, I had no aspirations or dreams of being a professional soccer player in any way shape or form," Onyewu tells Goal. "I didn't even know playing professional soccer would be even possible or a lucrative career.

"Seeing the excitement around America, and seeing the excitement around the U.S. team, and me being from seeing the excitement around different nations and their ethnicities and the pride, and the 1996 season of that started and the explosion of soccer in this country up into what it is now, I think that 2026 will be a phase two of that.

"It will have even more of an impact because if you compare the interest of soccer in 1994 to the interest of soccer today in 2020, it's night and day. So by comparison, the impact will also be night and day and it could be even more important for the development of the sport in this country."

Onyewu was a product of that 1994 World Cup, becoming an integral part of the for a decade. The former Newcastle, Standard Liege, and C.P. defender earned 69 caps throughout his career, becoming a mainstay for the U.S. at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

And, as the U.S. prepares for the 2026 tournament, Onyewu is getting involved in a whole new way: he is now an ambassador for Baltimore's bid to host in the 2026 tournament.