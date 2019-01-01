Ruud Gullit - Al Janoub stadium shows why Qatar got 2022 World Cup hosting rights

The legendary Dutchman has blasted any lingering bias against the middle-east nation for winning the World Cup hosting rights...

Former Dutch international Ruud Gullit feels that it is high time everyone put away any inherent bias they have against for winning the 2022 World Cup rights.

The former and footballer was speaking after the inauguration of the Al Janoub Stadium, the second completed venue for the 2022 showpiece event, on Thursday in Al Wakrah city, .

There were doubts cast on Qatar's winning bid for the 2022 World Cup hosting rights with many wondering whether the middle-east nation had the football culture to deliver a successful World Cup. One of the prime concerns for many was the hot and arid climate in the region which would be detrimental to footballers.

However, Qatar has made a statement by pioneering cooling technology in its World Cup venues which will keep the ambient temperatures below a comfortable 20 degree celsius.

The Al Janoub stadium also features the innovative technology and it was put to test during the Amir Cup final on Thursday.

Gullit was astounded by the facilities and the design of the stadium, prompting him to state - "I think they (Qatar) have made a statement there. To the world to say 'hey look, notice us, take care of us'," he told Goal.

Gullit went on to state that Qatar fully deserved to host the 2022 World Cup, having had to wait for a chance for so long.

"Everybody wants to win it (hosting rights) themselves. If you don't, you are disappointed for so many reasons. They gave Africa also the possibility to organize it with (2010). They had to wait also, before that it was (2006) instead of South Africa.

"Now it is up to the Middle East country. Why? Because nobody ever had the possibility to organize it. Everybody in the world has to have the possibility to do it," he added.

The 56-year-old also opined that Qatar are proving to the world why they won the bid with the efficient and dazzling way in which they have been putting together infrastructure for the World Cup.

"Now is their moment and Qatar is the lucky one to get it (hosting rights) because they believed in it. If you see the stadium (Al Janoub), you know why they did it."