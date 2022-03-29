2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Stadium light goes off as Ghana train in Abuja for Nigeria game

Ghana were left to train in the dark at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium before their 2022 Fifa World Cup second leg match against Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Black Stars arrived in Abuja on Monday afternoon and they proceeded to the venue of Tuesday’s encounter later in the evening where they had a bizarre welcome.

Immediately after the stadium lost its power, Otto Addo’s men turned to their phones to switch on the torchlight and they continue dancing and singing.

The light was later restored after some minutes to allow Ghana wrap up their preparations for the crucial return fixture.

On Friday, the Black Stars held Nigeria to a goalless draw in a fully packed Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Tuesday’s game will decide which of the West African country will play in the global showpiece that will take place in Qatar later in the year.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Addo is adamant that the Super Eagles will be under pressure at home after they failed to score an away goal in Kumasi four days ago.

“The Nigerians saw that we can play as well. Even though the Afcon wasn’t good I think we matched them up," the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach said.

“They have high-quality players but in all it was equal. The pressure will be on them at home and no away goals can hurt a lot.”

Ghana first qualified for the World Cup in 2006 and they made consecutive appearances at the 2010 and 2014 editions in South Africa and Brazil respectively.