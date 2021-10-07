2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Libya will not be afraid of Egypt – Clemente

Coach Javier Clemente says Libya are aware of what they face against Egypt on Friday and don’t have anything to be afraid of despite the quality in the Pharaohs ranks.

Following a perfect start to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign, the Mediterranean Knights lead Group F with six points, while the seven-time African kings occupy second position with two points less.



And they know that victory over Carlos Queiroz’s men in Alexandria would boost their chances of qualifying for their first-ever World Cup.

Despite the hosts having the likes of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Ramadan Sobhi, the Spaniard is not concerned, stating his men have the ability to counter them.

“The Egyptian national team is the strongest team in the group, so it will be difficult to face them twice in three days. Egypt has a lot of distinguished players,” Clemente told the media.

“We will play with great enthusiasm and I trust all the players and I know that they will play excellent matches against Egypt.

“I know the Egyptian national team well, I know the Egyptian players in Europe, and I’m always well prepared.

“I watched the friendly match between Egypt and Liberia, but it was only a friendly. Liberia played according to their abilities, and we will play differently.

“We should not be afraid of Egypt. We know how strong they are in Africa, but we will not be afraid of the Pharaohs.

“There are many obstacles for Libyan players, but they are very enthusiastic and I’m confident in their ability to overcome any obstacle.”

Meanwhile, Libyan striker Mohamed Anis Saltou has been ruled out of the Mediterranean Knights’ squad that will square up against Egypt due to injury.

The 29-year-old star who represents FUS Rabat has been a regular face in the Libyan squad and was expected to trouble the Pharaohs’ backline.

In his absence, coach Clemente will be counting on Muad Eisa, Mohamed Zubya and Faisal Al Badri to get the job done.

The return leg will be held on Monday, October 11 at the 28 March Stadium in Benghazi, Egypt.