FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh name 36-member preliminary squad
Comments()
AIFF Media
The Bangladesh national team is set to begin their preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.
The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) announced a 36-man preliminary squad that will attend the practice camp in isolation from August 5. A 23-member squad will be extracted from the primary shortlist.
Bashundhara Kings, the champions of the 2018-19 Bangladesh Premier League and one of Chennai City FC’s opponents in the group stage of the 2020 AFC Cup, have the largest representation in the squad with 14 players.
The Indian team will visit their neighbours on 8th October and attempt to better the 1-1 result they achieved at home.
Following are the 36 players who have been named in the preliminary squad.
|Defenders
|Tapu Barmon, Yesin Khan, Biswanath Ghosh, SusantaTripura, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Rayhan Hassan, Rahmat Mia, Yeasir Arafat, Tariq Raihan Kazi and Manjurul Rahman Manik
|Midfielders
|Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Rabiul Hasan, Biplu Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim , Masuk Mia Zony, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana, Arifur Rahman, Riadul Hasan, Jamal Bhuiyan, Manik Hossain Mollah, Rakib Hossain and Nazmul Islam Russell .
|Forwards
|Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Motin Miah, Towhidul Alam Sabuj, Saaduddin, Nabib Newaj Jibon, Faisal Ahmed Fahim, Mohammad Abdullah, MS Bablu and Sumon Reza.