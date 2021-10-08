2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana captain Andre Ayew talks up Partey and Kudus return for Zimbabwe clash

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew is delighted by the return of Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Ajax sensation Mohammed Kudus for international duty ahead of Saturday’s clash with Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The two players are back in the Black Stars squad after missing September’s games against Ethiopia and South Africa due to injury.

Ghana are set to host Zimbabwe in a Group G matchday three fixture in Cape Coast on Saturday.

“It is very important to have a full squad back in the squad,” Ayew said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“They [Partey and Kudus] are talented players, so we know what they bring to the team. And for me, that they are back and especially that they are fit from injury is important.

“For them to be back, I am very happy and I hope that all the injured ones like [Mubarak] Wakaso will also be back. But having these two back is very important and we hope that they will feel good and be injury-free.”

Ghana are seeking a return to winning ways after losing 1-0 away to South Africa in their last match.

Three days before the disappointment in Johannesburg, the Black Stars pipped Ethiopia 1-0 on matchday one.

“Everything is going on well. We have been training for a while now in these few days,” Ayew remarked.

“We know this is an important game, so we are just calmly getting ready, the squad is ready, the players are ready to give everything to get the three points on Saturday.”

Ghana’s current set-up is filled with a host of exciting youngsters including Kudus, Stade Rennes sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana and Liverpool-linked Issahaku Fatawu.

“I was on the shoes of these young boys coming up [eleven years ago]," Ayew continued.

“Coach [Rajevac] was here then [during a first spell] and I learnt a lot from him, especially that you have to take your game to another level, so I believe these young boys here, if they do what they have to do and they do the job right, they will have the opportunity to show what they can do to the whole wide world.

“So I am just encouraging them to continue working hard and help us win matches.”

Ghana are currently second on the table in Group G, one point below South Africa.