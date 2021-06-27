2022 World Cup Qualifiers: How many different goalscorers did all teams have? Where does India stand?
India ended their 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifying campaign ended with a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan on June 15.
They finished third in Group E with seven points from eight matches. While Igor Stimac's side did not make it to the next round of the World Cup qualifiers, they directly progressed to the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying third round.
During the campaign, Stimac's men had three different goalscorers. Sunil Chhetri netted three goals while Adil Khan and Seiminlen Doungel scored a goal each.
Chhetri scored a goal against Oman in their very first match of the group stage and then scored a brace in India's only win of the competition against Bangladesh in the second phase. Adil Khan had scored the equalising goal against Bangladesh in Kolkata in the first leg tie and Doungel scored against Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
Only Sri Lanka, Nepal, Guam and Cambodia had fewer goalscorers (2) than the Blue Tigers. Iran had the most number of goalscorers (18).
It has to be noted that DPR Korea withdrew from the qualifiers midway into the campaign.
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Goalscorers
|Goals scored
|1
|Syria
|7
|22
|2
|China
|10
|30
|3
|Philippines
|9
|12
|4
|Maldives
|6
|7
|5
|Guam
|2
|2
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Goalscorers
|Goal scored
|1
|Australia
|10
|28
|2
|Kuwait
|14
|19
|3
|Jordan
|6
|13
|4
|Nepal
|2
|4
|5
|Chinese Taipei
|4
|4
Group C
|Position
|Team
|Goalscorers
|Goals scored
|1
|Iran
|18
|34
|2
|Iraq
|8
|14
|3
|Bahrain
|8
|15
|4
|Hong Kong
|4
|4
|5
|Cambodia
|2
|2
Group D
|Position
|Team
|Goalscorers
|Goals scored
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|10
|22
|2
|Uzbekistan
|10
|18
|3
|Palestine
|4
|10
|4
|Singapore
|5
|7
|5
|Yemen
|4
|6
Groups E
|Position
|Team
|Goalscorers
|Goals scored
|1
|Qatar
|8
|18
|2
|Oman
|7
|16
|3
|India
|3
|6
|4
|Afghanistan
|5
|5
|5
|Bangladesh
|3
|3
Group F
|Position
|Team
|Goalscorers
|Goal scored
|1
|Japan
|15
|46
|2
|Tajikistan
|9
|14
|3
|Kyrgyz Republic
|9
|19
|4
|Mongolia
|3
|3
|5
|Myanmar
|4
|6
Group G
|Position
|Team
|Goalscorers
|Goals scored
|1
|UAE
|7
|23
|2
|Vietnam
|7
|13
|3
|Malaysia
|5
|10
|4
|Thailand
|8
|9
|5
|Indonesia
|4
|5
Group H
|Position
|Team
|Goalscorers
|Goals scored
|1
|South Korea
|11
|22
|2
|Lebanon
|7
|11
|3
|Turkmenistan
|8
|8
|4
|Sri Lanka
|1
|2
|5
|DPR Korea
|0
|0
How many teams are over India in terms of the number of goal getters?
In terms of number of different goalscorers, India have had as much as Bangladesh and Mongolia.
|Position
|Team
|Goalscorers
|1
|Iran
|18
|2
|Japan
|15
|3
|Kuwait
|14
|4
|South Korea
|11
|5
|Saudi Arabia
|10
|6
|Uzbekistan
|10
|7
|Australia
|10
|8
|China
|10
|9
|Philippines
|9
|10
|Kyrgyz Republic
|9
|11
|Tajikistan
|9
|12
|Bahrain
|8
|13
|Turkmenistan
|8
|14
|Iraq
|8
|15
|Qatar
|8
|16
|Thailand
|8
|17
|Syria
|7
|18
|Oman
|7
|19
|UAE
|7
|20
|Vietnam
|7
|21
|Lebanon
|7
|22
|Jordan
|6
|23
|Maldives
|6
|24
|Singapore
|5
|25
|Afghanistan
|5
|26
|Malaysia
|5
|27
|Chinese Taipei
|4
|28
|Hong Kong
|4
|29
|Palestine
|4
|30
|Yemen
|4
|31
|Myanmar
|4
|32
|Indonesia
|4
|33
|Mongolia
|3
|34
|Bangladesh
|3
|35
|India
|3
|36
|Guam
|2
|37
|Nepal
|2
|38
|Cambodia
|2
|39
|Sri Lanka
|1
How did India do in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers?
India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.
They resumed their campaign against Qatar on June 3 and lost 1-0 but followed it up with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh. In their final match, they managed a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan.