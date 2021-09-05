After scaling past the Barea, the Frenchman wants his team to step up their game against the Leopards

Benin Republic coach Michel Dussuyer has shifted his focus to Monday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against DR Congo in Cotonou.

The Squirrels began their campaign on an impressive note by defeating Madagascar 1-0 in their opening match away from home.

The West Africans picked up all points at stake inside Antananarivo’s Mahamasina Municipal Stadium thanks to Steve Mounie’s 22nd-minute strike.

Although the scoreline is not a reflection of the hosts’ performance, their major undoing was their inability to convert the chances that came their way.

In a chat with the Caf website, the former Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea handler claimed he is obliged not to be satisfied with their win against Eric Rabesandratana’s men, insisting that there are several hurdles to scale in their quest to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

"It's nice to take the three points in Madagascar. It was a good performance, but it is not the end,” said Dussuyer.

“It allowed us to have three points on the record, but we will still need more.

"We have the objective of taking maximum points. That would boost our chances in this qualification race.

“We know DR Congo has talented players. This is a totally different opponent, and we have to react.”

For Hector Cuper’s DR Congo, they were forced to settle for a disappointing 1-1 draw versus Tanzania in their opening Group J clash.



Living up to their pre-match billing, veteran striker Dieumerci Mbokani put them ahead in the 23rd minute inside Stade Tout Puissant Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

Nevertheless, the lead lasted for just 13 minutes as the Taifa Stars levelled matters through Simon Msuva in the 36th minute.

As things stand, Benin are group leaders with three points, while Tanzania and DR Congo are joint second with one point each. Madagascar sit at the base of the log with no points.

They would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam on September 7 for a date with Kim Poulsen’s Tanzania.