2022 World Cup qualifier: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - We are looking forward to Qatar game

The Blue Tigers custodian admitted that the players were disappointed at not getting the desired result against Oman but are ready to take on Qatar...

custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is excited at the prospect of pitting himself against the best side in Asia as the Blue Tigers prepare for their 2022 World Cup qualifier tie against .

Igor Stimac’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat against Oman in their first game after a spirited second-half comeback from the visitors ensured took no points from the game.

In what was a bitter pill to swallow, the hosts dominated the first half, created several goal-scoring chances and even took the lead via Sunil Chhetri following a set-piece in the final third.

But the Indian defence finally succumbed to the Omani pressure and conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes.

Gurpreet echoed the thoughts of the dressing room when he admitted that the defeat was disappointing. But he also mentioned that all the players are now geared up to take on the Asian champions and put on a good show for the audience.

“I think not getting the desired result (against Oman) was disappointing for us but now we have to focus on the next challenge and we are pretty sure all of the team members are looking forward to playing against a very good side and make sure that we put up a good show,” he said.