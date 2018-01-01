All you need to know about Lusail Stadium - venue of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar

The brand new stadium will host the inaugural match of the 2022 World Cup apart from the final...

With just under four years to go for the next edition of the World Cup in Qatar, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) have been hard at work in their bid to deliver world-class infrastructure for the global extravaganza well ahead of time.

The SC have now unveiled the design of the Lusail stadium - the crown jewel among the venues which will play hosts to the World Cup in 2022.

Lusail Stadium is based in the newly created Lusail City, the biggest single development ever to be undertaken in Qatar. So, what do we need to know about the state-of-the-art stadium which is set to dazzle the fans?

Lusail Stadium

Lusail Stadium will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, opening game and matches throughout the tournament.

Proposed Completion Date: 2020

Capacity: 80000

Location: Lusail City, located about 15 km from Doha. The efficiently planned city will have futuristic amenities and is planned in a way that more than 200,000 people can co-exist in harmony with nature. Almost 90 per cent of the infrastructure work is already completed.

Stadium contractor: Joint venture between Qatari contractor HBK Contracting Co. W.L.L. and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.

Design inspiration: The stadium design has been inspired by Qatari culture. Drawn from fanar lanterns and intricately detailed bowls created for centuries in the Middle East, the form was translated structurally and architecturally, by the interplay of light and shadow that characterises the fanar lantern, and by the intricate decorative motifs on bowls and other vessels found across the Arab world and in museums and art galleries globally.

Cooling vest project: In 2017, the SC carried out a series of pilot projects with Lusail Stadium workers to test revolutionary cooling technology.

As part of a collaboration with UK-based apparel experts TechNiche, evaporative cooling vests, wrist-wraps, cooled towels and neck covers were tested by 150 workers and proven capable of cooling a wearer’s thermal body temperature by up to 15°C. Following positive feedback from Lusail Stadium workers, the SC delivered 3,500 state-of-the-art cooling vests across six stadium sites.

In July 2018 a further pilot was conducted at Lusail Stadium where workers tested AirCool workwear range developed by the SC and TechNiche, including a bespoke AirCool suit. The suit, which will be launched in early 2019, has the potential to leave a legacy in Qatar, the region and the world.

Future Plans: After the 2022 World Cup, Lusail Stadium will be transformed into a community space including schools, shops, cafés, sports facilities and health clinics.